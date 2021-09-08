Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder under the spotlight in September

Chester Penaflor says alcohol passes easily through the placenta, meaning a baby is exposed to the same blood alcohol level as the mother. Photo / Supplied

There is no safe time, amount or type of alcohol to drink while pregnant, Chester Penaflor says.

The Whanganui District Health Board health promotion officer said the effects of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder could be devastating, causing health problems that lasted a lifetime.

Thursday, September 9, is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day, and this month health services are highlighting the dangers of drinking alcohol while pregnant.

"Problems can include behavioural and intellectual disabilities, and heart defects - but it's also preventable by being alcohol free," Penaflor said.

"There is no safe time, type or amount of alcohol to drink when pregnant.

"Because alcohol in the bloodstream passes easily through the placenta, the baby is exposed to the same blood alcohol level as the mother."

Penaflor said September was a reminder everyone had a role to play in helping pregnant women to be alcohol free, and in looking after the health of the baby.

It is estimated one in five New Zealand women drinks alcohol at some time during their pregnancy, with this rate higher for women aged 15 to 24.

"We take the opportunity to kōrero and educate family and friends about the importance of abstaining from alcohol during pregnancy," Penaflor said.

"Some ways to be alcohol free during pregnancy include asking partners, whānau and friends to support you through pregnancy by discouraging alcohol at home and at events and having non-alcoholic drinks at social gatherings.

"By raising awareness about what causes FASD and the tragic consequences it can have on people's lives, we hope to encourage mothers not to drink while pregnant or when trying to get pregnant.

"This means more babies are born healthy, with the best chance at reaching their full potential in life."

The Alcohol Drug Helpline can be reached on 0800 787 797.