Balance Whanganui to focus next Conversation Cafe on addiction issue

Balance Whanganui wants to look at addiction in its next monthly Conversation Cafe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Balance Whanganui has begun preparing for the next topic of its Monthly Conversation Cafes, which will be focused on the issue of addiction.

Started in October 2019, Conversation Cafe was developed by the Whanganui District Health Board's Mental Health and Addiction Service with non-government organisations (NGO) from around Whanganui to better understand how they can best support people.

"Instead of making it a service that is good for the staff and good for the organisation, we need to make a service that is good for the people who use it," said service manager Rana Aston.

"The best way to do that is to ask people what they want from that service."

At Conversation Cafe, people are put into groups across five different tables with a different topic assigned to each one. Groups spend about 15 minutes at each table before moving on to the next.

Topics are all widely varied, but are designed so services can learn what they need to improve to best serve the community.

"Our people really like coming in and [having] their voice heard. Over the years, we have learned it is really important to [get] feedback [on] the changes that are happening."

Aston said there have been discussions about holding one over Zoom, but there are factors slowing that down.

This lockdown has made Balance realise the organisation needs to develop courses to help people understand the technology and assist them with access to devices and internet so people can be supported in a lockdown setting.

"It's hit people really hard this time and I felt we wouldn't truly get a picture of what the people think about addiction services because a lot of them may not have access to devices or internet.

"It's more a time for us to support them than it is for them to come to Conversation Cafes."

She said after going through the lockdown last year, people are struggling and didn't want to have to go through it again.

"All the things they got through last time are brought to the forefront. It's the feeling like I don't want to go through this again, I got through this, but I don't want to go back because it is lonely, isolated and it's really difficult financially."

While there haven't been any Conversation Cafes held online, Balance has been running two daily Zooms which are open to the public.

The next topic when the Conversation Cafe starts up again will be focused on how services can assist with addiction in the community.

Aston said she hoped there would be a good turnout for the addiction sessions as it was a big issue in Whanganui.

"There does need to be more support for people with addictions and the family and whanau that are affected.

"Anyone out there going through a rough time, don't be shy and get into contact with us."

For more information on support available from Balance, you can phone 06 345 4488 or visit Balance Whanganui's page on Facebook.