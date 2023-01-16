Fashion lovers to strut their stuff at Carnival of Costumes

Good prizes can be won for costumes in the vintage attire or steampunk categories. Photo / Neil Jones

One the most popular aspects of Mainstreet Caboodle is always the vintage fashion competition — the Carnival of Costumes. This year’s competition is being organised by local fashion icon Ardon England, and will take place at 2pm in Majestic Square on Saturday, January 21.

Ardon, who has built a name for himself as a cosmetic artist with his Ardon England Artistry business, says this year, the competition will have two categories — vintage attire and steampunk, with great prizes to be won across both categories.

Ardon England is organising the Caboodle’s Carnival of Costumes.

“Caboodle always brings out the best in Whanganui when it comes to retro style, so I’m really looking forward to seeing loads of people step up to the plate to strut their stuff in fabulous vintage attire!”

Ardon says the prizes include $400 worth of Aroha Local gift cards from Mainstreet Whanganui, vouchers for Ardon England Artistry makeup studio, and food/drink vouchers for Maria Lane and Porridge Watson.

“Obviously, though, the most important prize of all is getting the respect, awe and admiration of your fellow Whanganui fashionistas!”

The competition is completely free to enter — people who are keen to take part can register their interest in advance by emailing Ardon at ardon@ardonengland.com.

“However, people are also most welcome to just rock up on the day — we want to make it as easy as possible to get involved in the fun!”

Ardon will be joined by fellow judges Jenna Steedham (a mid-20th-century pin-up style specialist) and previous Carnival of Costumes winner Nicky Bousfield.

For more information, email ardon@ardonengland.com.