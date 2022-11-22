Peat Park is waterlogged after an extraordinary amount of rain. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui has had an exceptionally wet 24 hours, with 53mm of rain falling since Tuesday morning.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the amount was measured at the weather station at Whanganui Airport.

“It’s been an incredibly wet story if you think about how much rainfall we’ve seen in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Whanganui normally had an average of 71mm of rain across the month of November, so having so much over such a short time was extraordinary.

The rain had come in heavy bursts, with 16mm falling during one hour, which Law said was a huge amount.

“Normally heavy rainfall is about 6mm in an hour, so 16 is a fairly substantial amount of rainfall to come through in a very short space of time.”

Across the month, Whanganui has recorded 127mm of rain, with most of it falling since last Thursday.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said State Highway 1 between Calico Line and Wings Line had been closed due to flooding and advised motorists to use an alternative route.

A Horizons Regional Council spokesperson said duty staff had been monitoring river levels since Tuesday afternoon and no flooding issues were expected.

Law said more rain and strong winds were expected for Wednesday, with the chance of thunderstorms throughout.

Across the rest of the week, more rain should come through from Thursday to Saturday, finally starting to ease on Sunday, although strong northwesterly winds would persist.



