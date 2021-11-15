Expressions of interest for La Fiesta close this week



Spring has well and truly sprung with some gorgeous blue sky days as events continue to unfold around us in the 'Covid space'.

At the Women's Network our team has been fielding a number of support inquiries relating to family differences over the vaccination rollout, and general increased anxiety and concern as we face the certainty that our community will soon be dealing with its own outbreak.

One of the ways to minimise anxiety is to do something practical. So, whatever your vaccination views are, it's really important to get prepared and have a Covid care and response plan for you and/or your whānau.

Think about what you might need to do in the case of a positive test result and enlist the support of family or friends to be part of your plan so that everyone knows what to do.

Taking action is always a good way to regain a sense of control amid what can feel like uncertain times. Getting prepared is so much better than feeling scared.

On a different note, expressions of interest for La Fiesta 2022 – NZ's best women's fest - close this week on November 20. So, if you have an idea for an activity or event in the festival, or know someone who does, there is still time to put a submission in.

La Fiesta is Whanganui's unique celebration of women and community, and it is also Aotearoa New Zealand's leading and longest-running women's festival. It is all set to roll from February 12 to March 12 next year. Most festival events are designed to still run under the current Covid-19 alert level 2 conditions.

As the founder and co-ordinator of La Fiesta, I am delighted that the festival continues to capture the imagination of people in Whanganui.

Prior to Covid-19, it attracted overseas inquiries from performers in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, a direct result of the festival being the only one of its kind in New Zealand. Presenters in the past have come from around New Zealand and have included award-winning artists, comedians, musicians, performers and writers.

Over the last two years the festival has featured some musical premieres of classical works by women previously unheard on a national stage. Importantly, La Fiesta showcases local talent too. This is a cornerstone of the festival's ethos.

Some exciting expressions of interest have already been received for the 2022 festival and I'm waiting excitedly to see what is yet to come forth as submissions keep rolling in. I am particularly keen to hear from Māori and Pasifika women, and women from our diverse cultural communities keen to contribute an activity or event during the festival.

Men are welcome to partner with the festival too. Whanganui's diverse people and places are the real inspiration for La Fiesta, a party to which the whole community is invited.

It is always a surprise to see what comes forward from the community, it's what makes the festival programme so unique from year to year.

Download an expression of interest form from the official festival website: http://lafiestanz.com where you can also explore what past festivals have involved.

For more information about the festival programme or any of our activities and services at the Women's Network you can leave a message by phoning [06] 345 6833 or by sending an email to: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com I look forward to hearing from you!