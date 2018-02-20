Robert "The Butcher" Berridge is on the comeback trail.

Robert "The Butcher" Berridge is on the comeback trail.

Expat Whanganui boxer Robert Berridge will return to the ring in April after his short-lived, self-imposed retirement in June last year.

Robert "The Butcher" Berridge will be making his boxing comeback on the undercard of Shane Cameron's Fight Night on Thursday, April 5 live on Sky Sport.

Once ranked New Zealand's highest boxer, Berridge hung up the gloves last June, but will make his return in a fight scheduled for six three minute rounds. His opponent is yet to be confirmed.

"The time felt right to jump back in the ring, I feel I have some unfinished business and I'm really looking forward to this fight," Berridge said.

"It's great to have Robert back in the ring, he's a puncher and he comes to knock you out," fight promoter and former world title challenger, Shane Cameron said.