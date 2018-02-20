Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Expat Whanganui boxer Robert Berridge on the comeback trail

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Robert "The Butcher" Berridge is on the comeback trail.

Robert "The Butcher" Berridge is on the comeback trail.

Expat Whanganui boxer Robert Berridge will return to the ring in April after his short-lived, self-imposed retirement in June last year.

Robert "The Butcher" Berridge will be making his boxing comeback on the undercard of Shane Cameron's Fight Night on Thursday, April 5 live on Sky Sport.

Once ranked New Zealand's highest boxer, Berridge hung up the gloves last June, but will make his return in a fight scheduled for six three minute rounds. His opponent is yet to be confirmed.

"The time felt right to jump back in the ring, I feel I have some unfinished business and I'm really looking forward to this fight," Berridge said.

"It's great to have Robert back in the ring, he's a puncher and he comes to knock you out," fight promoter and former world title challenger, Shane Cameron said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It will be interesting to see how he goes in the cruiserweight division as he's packed on some muscle to get there. We've got an exciting card for this fight night, with lots of local talent including Commonwealth Games silver medallist David Light. It's going to be good fun, and no doubt the fighters will be aiming to put on a show."

+ Robert "The Butcher" Berridge
Fight history: 29 – 7
Knockout rate: 57%
Rounds: 187

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle