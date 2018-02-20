Expat Whanganui boxer Robert Berridge will return to the ring in April after his short-lived, self-imposed retirement in June last year.
Robert "The Butcher" Berridge will be making his boxing comeback on the undercard of Shane Cameron's Fight Night on Thursday, April 5 live on Sky Sport.
Once ranked New Zealand's highest boxer, Berridge hung up the gloves last June, but will make his return in a fight scheduled for six three minute rounds. His opponent is yet to be confirmed.
"The time felt right to jump back in the ring, I feel I have some unfinished business and I'm really looking forward to this fight," Berridge said.
"It's great to have Robert back in the ring, he's a puncher and he comes to knock you out," fight promoter and former world title challenger, Shane Cameron said.