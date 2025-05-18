Exercise Italy involved Army Reservists from 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment patrolling Maria Place. Photo / Olivia Reid
Army Reservists from 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, occupied Whanganui’s Maria Place on Sunday morning for Exercise Italy.
Captain Peter Havell, officer in charge of Exercise Italy, said the exercise was preparation for real-life situations the army faced, with a fictional scenario.
“This exercise is a peacekeeping weekend so essentially what’s happened is there’s been a war in a country and, after the war has happened, the regional government has been really badly affected,” he said.
They used a hypothetical scenario of a war in the lower North Island and its aftermath where crucial infrastructure had been destroyed. It was the Defence Force’s job to maintain balance and support local government until the infrastructure could be restored.
Despite its name, the exercise had little connection to Italy with Havell saying it was a naming convention the army used.
“Our army exercises are usually named after a historical activity so we have Exercise Somme, which is named after the battle in World War I, and then we have Exercise El-Alamein, which was a campaign in World War II,” he said.