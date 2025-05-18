“So what we’re doing here today is we’re talking with fictional mayors and leaders, talking about what the issues going on in the region are and how we can help them out with that,” Havell said.

“We’re conducting presence patrols up and around Maria Place and we’re also responding to make-believe incidents that occur; for example, a civilian car crash or a car that’s broken down or a staged protest.”

Despite its name, the exercise had little connection to Italy with Havell saying it was a naming convention the army used.

“Our army exercises are usually named after a historical activity so we have Exercise Somme, which is named after the battle in World War I, and then we have Exercise El-Alamein, which was a campaign in World War II,” he said.

“So Exercise Italy refers to the New Zealand soldiers that were over in Italy in WWII.”

Sam Hunter was involved in Exercise Italy, engaging in a fictional scenario of a war aftermath in the lower North Island. Photo / Olivia Reid

Havell said the exercise was one of three preparing for the annual Exercise Tauwharenikau in July.

“Exercise Tauwharenikau is the annual get-together for all the army reserve units,” he said.

“We’ve got infantry people, medics, engineers, drivers, logistics - all of the different specialties or things people can do in the army will be there in July.”

Exercise Tauwharenikau is about 10 days long and tests basic soldier competency and skills with exercises that use both intelligence and action.

Havell thanked the Whanganui community for their co-operation during Exercise Italy.

“Thanks to the community for having us here. We’re very grateful that the exercise has gone well and the civilians have been really friendly to us,” he said.

“We really appreciate the support they’ve given us.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.