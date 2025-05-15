Operation Italy will involve about 60 soldiers patrolling Whanganui this Sunday. Photo / NZME

Soldiers will patrol Whanganui as part of Exercise Italy, simulating peacekeeping scenarios.

About 60 Army Reservists will patrol with rifles fitted with blank firing attachments.

The exercise prepares soldiers for stability operations and includes managing volatile situations.

Soldiers armed with rifles will patrol urban Whanganui this weekend as part of Exercise Italy.

The exercise involves scenarios the soldiers could expect to encounter while deployed on a peacekeeping mission in the southwest Pacific.

About 60 Army Reservists from 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, will patrol around Maria Place on Sunday, May 18, armed with rifles fitted with a blank firing attachment.

“Reservists regularly participate in peacekeeping exercises as part of their training and preparedness for potential deployments. In this instance, we are training for ‘stability operations’,” Captain Peter Havell said.