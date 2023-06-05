Come down to the Sarjeant Gallery this Saturday and join in a korero around the recently opened exhibition He Tohu Tēnā Pea - It Is Perhaps a Sign with Vanessa Edwards and Greg Donson.

There will be a Wānanga Whetū 2: Artist’s Kōrero with Greg Donson and Vanessa Edwards at Sarjeant on the Quay, on Saturday, June 10, 11am-12pm.

Everyone is invited to join a kōrero around He Tohu Tēnā Pea – It Is Perhaps a Sign. What are tohu? What tohu do we acknowledge and why? How does this affect our art practice and everyday lives? What can we learn? Nau mai.

The cost is free – but bookings are preferred. For enquiries, phone 06 349 0506.

■ Wānanga Whetū 3: Rāranga Whetū – Weaving Stars with Vanessa Edwards and Sietske Jansma will be on at Sarjeant on the Quay, Saturday, June 10, 1pm-4pm.

This final wānanga is hands-on, utilising customary rāranga practices to create star formations. We will discuss aspects of Puanga as a time of reflection, acknowledgement, and planning whilst keeping our hands busy and minds sharp. Young and old are welcome, stay for as long as you like!

The cost is free – no bookings are necessary, enquiries, phone 06 349 0506.



