Election 2023: Who will win Whanganui’s electorates?

Labour's Steph Lewis and National's Carl Bates are the frontrunners for the Whanganui electorate. Photos / Bevan Conley

Labour's Steph Lewis and National's Carl Bates are the frontrunners for the Whanganui electorate. Photos / Bevan Conley

The six-week election campaign has come to an end as tonight we find out who has won the race for the Whanganui, Rangitīkei, and Te Tai Hauāuru.

Join the Chronicle from 7pm for live updates and results.

National’s Carl Bates leads Labour’s incumbent MP Steph Lewis by almost 2,500 votes with 23.9 percent of the vote counted.

Bates said he had a “tranquil” start to election day.

“We went for a parkrun this morning and then took my son to his swimming lesson and then we went down to the market and headed off and voted,” Bates said.

“I suppose I’m a little bit of a traditionalist.”

Bates said it had been a great campaign.

“We’ve knocked on a huge amount of doors throughout the electorate, talked to a lot of people and were really focused on the issues that were important to them,” he said.

Bates had enjoyed a family dinner and would be heading to the Laird Park Bowling Club later in the evening.

Te Pāti Māori’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer leads Soraya Peke-Mason in Te Tai Hauāuru with 5 per cent of the vote counted.

In Rangitīkei Suze Redmayne leads Zulfiqar Butt with three per cent of the vote counted.







