Election 2020: Advance NZ's Ricky Cribb standing in Rangitīkei

Advance NZ candidate for Rangitīkei Ricky Cribb. Photo / Supplied

Mental health, agriculture, Covid-19 and the United Nations: all fundamental issues for Rangitīkei according to Advance NZ Rangitīkei candidate Ricky Cribb.

Cribb, a well known Feilding local, put his hand up to run for the recently formed Advance NZ party last month.

Cribb is a former district council candidate, master's graduate in Māori visual arts, documentary film producer, financial consultant and entertainer. However it's Cribb's work in mental health that has really shaped what he's passionate about.

"My strength is in mental health and education policy. My son passed away three years ago. The system is broken in mental health, I've dealt with it for 10 years in psychiatric development," Cribb said.

"There's not enough funding and not enough beds. It's really hard to get people in to get support, based on the fact they've got no resources to cover them. If someone's unwell in the community, you've basically got to go to the police."

As well as a strong passion for mental health, Cribb also believes that a fundamental aspect of Rangitīkei's economic recovery is supporting farmers.

"As Kiwis, we want to have our land. We want to have the right to be able to farm the way we want to farm without all this government overreach. The biggest thing farmers want is to be able to farm without being told what to do.

"I know farmers who are incredibly stressed with the amount of money they owe, and a lot of the suicides we're seeing are farmers aged 45 and above."

Advance NZ's co-leader has called Covid-19 a "plandemic". When asked if he believed such conspiracy theories, he said the "so-called pandemic" is real but it had been dramatically overexaggerated.

He said the continued lockdowns had been incredibly harmful to our economy, and that the Government went too far.

"We have seen these tyrannical laws that were passed in lockdown. The Government wanted to pass 17 laws in 48 hours, who does that?" Cribb said.

"As New Zealanders, we want transparency. We want accountability. Our sovereignty is at risk."

Despite standing as a candidate for a new party, Cribb is confident the voters of Rangitīkei will send him to Wellington.

"With their vote, I'll be their voice in the Beehive. I'm not running in this race to come second."