Easter egg delivery sweetens CBD

Mainstreet's Geoff Follett and the Easter Bunny delivered chocolate eggs around the CBD. Photo / Paul Brooks

Mainstreet's Geoff Follett and the Easter Bunny delivered chocolate eggs around the CBD. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

A surprise visit from the Easter Bunny sweetened a few palates around the Whanganui CBD last Thursday.

Accompanied by Geoff Follett from Mainstreet, Easter Bunny delivered chocolate eggs to businesses in the Mainstreet area.

"We're trying to get to as many places as we can," says Geoff, speaking on behalf of the non-English speaking rabbit.

The idea was to invent an Easter Bunny fiction to match each business. For example, in a lawyer's office, there might be a legal dispute over the land in which the Easter Bunny has a burrow.

"Or just take a rest in a comfy chair at Wanganui Furnishers, that kind of thing," says Geoff.

With chocolate deposited safely in each establishment, the duo wandered back out into the street, avoiding pest eradicators and Elmer Fudd.