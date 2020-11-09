Earth Alliance a sign of hope in a very dark year

"They gave their tomorrows so we could have our today." Author unknown.

On this day in 1918, the Great War ended with Germany bereft of manpower, supplies and in the face of invasion signed an armistice agreement with the Allies, bringing World War1 to a close. Today is Armistice Day or Remembrance Day and is commemorated in the United States, Great Britain and France.

War decimated countries and families with death and maiming of young men and women. It changed the way people lived, especially the class systems and roles of women around Europe. World War II followed and in places around the globe, wars continue. There is no better warning of this divided and angry world than America right now.

November 11 is the 315th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar, which means 50 days remain until the end of the year - and what a year it has been. Most of us will be glad to see it end. Yet we will still find ourselves challenged to stand up for what we believe, challenged to care for our world and to seek peace, hope and love.

One sign of hope is the Earth Alliance, Leo DiCaprio's foundation is dedicated to the long-term health and well-being of all Earth's inhabitants. Interestingly, Leo DiCaprio was born on November 11, 1974. Through collaborative partnerships, Earth Alliance supports innovative projects that protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction, while restoring balance to threatened ecosystems and communities, providing millions in grants to projects in five oceans and across seven continents.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his partners want to change the world, to reduce the impact of climate change. Science shows us time is running out and we are fast approaching a time when climate change will become irreversible. As Barack Obama said, "Climate change is no longer some far-off problem; it is happening here, it is happening now." We might think the American election was the biggest threat to human rights, but I think climate change is a bigger threat.

My Angels remind me that you and I, the communities around us and around the world are the last people who can prevent this catastrophe on our planet. There is no excuse for failure. Find a way to give a bit of your todays, so our children and our children's children can have their tomorrows.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy