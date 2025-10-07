Advertisement
Dyslexia Awareness Day a chance to learn for Whanganui students, staff and parents

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Ten-year-old Keelan Mackie (with mother Sasha Mackie) was diagnosed with dyslexia in Year 4. Photo / Mike Tweed

A Whanganui 10-year-old hopes his experience with dyslexia can help others.

Dyslexia is a neurological difference that affects learning to read, write or do number work.

Keelan Mackie, in his last year at Mosston Primary School, said he was behind in reading and spelling when he started school but,

