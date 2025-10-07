“Mainstream kids can pick things up in 10 instances, whereas he needs hundreds to maintain that information.”

She said Keelan was diagnosed with dyslexia in Year 4, following a six-hour assessment and ear and eye tests.

Mosston School then “tailored their learning to suit his needs”.

“The school purchased phonics books and, because Keelan was sort of the first to go down this path there, they got stuff that he was into.”

Keelan said he loved machinery, like cars, diggers and trucks.

Nicky Collins, formerly Whanganui’s Resource Teacher of Literacy (RTLit) and now a Resource Teacher of Learning and Behaviour, has been campaigning to spread awareness and build understanding of dyslexia in the community.

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Collins worked with Keelan for a year as part of her RTLit programme.

She said mixing Ds and Bs did not necessarily mean a child had dyslexia.

“A lot of children do that anyway and grow out of it.

“What to look for is kids who have been at school for about six months and, despite good classroom instruction, are still really struggling to learn to read and spell.

“They have difficulty linking the sounds with the letters that go with them and, a lot of times, they have difficulty with rhyme.”

She said dyslexia was genetic, so looking for a family history of it was also important.

“It is not about ‘reading backwards’, nor is it a disease or an eyesight problem.

“Dyslexia cannot be cured but with appropriate teaching using an explicit and systematic approach, assistive technology and encouragement, individuals can flourish at school, at work and in life.”

Teacher Nicky Collins says mixing Ds and Bs does not necessarily mean a child has dyslexia.

Keelan made a speech on dyslexia at his school this year.

In it, he said some of the most famous people had dyslexia, including Lewis Hamilton, Walt Disney, Keanu Reeves and Tom Holland.

“When I was in room two, everyone seemed to move up reading levels fast, but I was left behind,” it said.

“Mrs [Diane] Alexander did some special tests on me and found out I needed extra help. I spent time with Nicky to learn my phonics and reading tricks.

“Some people think that dyslexia is a disability, but it is not.”

Sasha Mackie said the diagnosis, which came following Keelan’s time with Collins, was not cheap.

“It was $800 or $900 back then, and I think it’s increased since.

“We also had to get a hearing and eye test, too, just to rule that out.”

She said Keelan was initially angry and resentful about “being the odd one out”.

“We’ve always explained that it‘s not a bad thing and everyone has their differences.

“What Keelan lacks in reading ability, he makes up with his knowledge and his creativity.”

Collins said people with dyslexia often showed strengths in areas such as listening comprehension and problem-solving.

“Now with schools having evidence-based practice in place, kids will hopefully get picked up much earlier and, with the right instruction, make really good progress.”

She said worldwide, people with dyslexia were believed to make up 5% to 10% of the population, with many undiagnosed.

Keelan was a delightful kid, Collins said.

“He knows that it’s nothing to be ashamed of. His brain is just wired differently.”

On Friday, October 10, 11 Whanganui schools will take part in Dyslexia Awareness Day, with resources designed to support staff, students and parents.

Collins said she would visit each school taking part, and there were twice as many as last year.

Mackie said there had been a “180 degree change” in Keelan’s attitude since he was diagnosed.

“He’s become quite inspirational and he likes to share his experiences and ideas.

“Dyslexia day is pretty special for him.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.