Dunedin band Ha The Unclear hitting Porridge Watson in Whanganui next month

Ha the Unclear will be touring the country in support of their new single Strangers. Photo / Supplied

Dunedin four-piece Ha the Unclear has been forced to cancel overseas tour plans due to Covid-19 so set about organising a tour of New Zealand instead.

The band will play at Whanganui's Porridge Watson in November, in support of their new single Strangers.

Singer/guitarist Michael Cathro said Ha the Unclear signed with French label Think Zik in 2019 and had been gearing up to head to Australia and back to Europe this year.

"Our overseas plans all got mangled for the indefinite future, and in the meantime we're just waiting for Godot I guess," Cathro said.

"That's meant focusing on domestic touring and recording a new single to tour with instead.

"It's quite a big difference to what we had originally planned in February.

"Luckily the label has been flexible, and they're really down to earth and humanist. That's why we signed with them."

According to the band's latest press release, their new single invokes "the mutilated spirits of ABBA, 70s era Talking Heads and quintessential 80s New Zealand yob rock".

"There was an ABBA vibe I couldn't put my finger on, definitely some new wave guitars in there, and a bit of yelling. Even Dobbo [Dave Dobbyn] liked to have a yell back in the day.

"For a long time I cringed about 80s Kiwi pub rock, but I've sort of come full circle. It has its place. I grew to really dislike Slice of Heaven after being on hold with WINZ for too long over the years, but since I've stopped calling WINZ I've started to enjoy it again."

Cathro said it had been at least five years since the band had played in Whanganui.

"We've had some really fun shows at Space Monster, so I know there's potential for a great gig.

"Something always seemed to happen when we played there [Space Monster]. Once, all the fire alarms went off, fire engines turned up and everyone had to get out. All the locals were getting inside the fire engines while the fire guys were inside, and I was thinking 'what is this place?'."

The band's six-date tour would consist of a series of weekend trips, Cathro said.

"I don't mind playing just weekends and flying, that's manageable for me. I've got a 3-and-a-half-year-old at home, so you want to be able to be there during the week.

"Usually my favourite thing to do in the weekend is go to Briscoes, which is a bit sad."

Ha the Unclear play at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave, on Thursday, November 12.