Drugs, firearm and cash found during double-raid in Whanganui

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Police seized drugs, a firearm, cash and vehicles in two raids on Thursday evening. Photo / NZ Police

Drugs, firearms, cash, motorcycles and cars were seized in two police raids in Whanganui.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, searched two properties simultaneously in Springvale and Victoria Ave at 7.30pm on Thursday.

They discovered a cannabis-growing operation and seized a firearm, 700mg of methamphetamine, $30,000 cash, three motorcycles and two other vehicles.

Two people, one arrested during the searches and another who later handed themselves in, face firearms and drug charges.

They will appear in court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Craig Gorringe said the well-executed operation yielded a great result.

“These individuals threaten public safety through illegal possession of a firearm and supply of drugs to vulnerable members of our community.

“It’s always satisfying to take firearms and drugs out of the hands of offenders and hold them to account for the significant social harm they cause. We want our communities to feel safe and be safe and we work hard to this end.”

Police urge anyone who has concerns about criminal offending by gangs in their community to contact police so it can be investigated.

Call 111 if there is an incident happening now, or make a report via 105 online if it is not an emergency.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

