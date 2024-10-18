Police seized drugs, a firearm, cash and vehicles in two raids on Thursday evening. Photo / NZ Police

Drugs, firearms, cash, motorcycles and cars were seized in two police raids in Whanganui.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, searched two properties simultaneously in Springvale and Victoria Ave at 7.30pm on Thursday.

They discovered a cannabis-growing operation and seized a firearm, 700mg of methamphetamine, $30,000 cash, three motorcycles and two other vehicles.

Two people, one arrested during the searches and another who later handed themselves in, face firearms and drug charges.

They will appear in court at a later date.