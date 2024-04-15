The driver had to be cut out of a truck that crashed into a river on Waitōtara Valley Rd on Monday. Photo / by Bevan Conley

The driver had to be cut out of a truck that crashed into a river on Waitōtara Valley Rd on Monday. Photo / by Bevan Conley

A driver trapped in a truck that crashed into a river on Waitōtara Valley Road near Whanganui had to be cut out of the vehicle then carried up a bank by lines rescue.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the service was notified of an incident on Waitōtara Valley Rd in Ngamatapouri at 1.22pm on Monday.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and a St John rapid response vehicle responded.

“One patient was assessed and treated, then transported to Taranaki Base hospital in a moderate condition.”

A Whanganui Fire Station spokesman said firefighters secured the truck and extricated the patient using the jaws of life.

“We provided assistance with retrieval of the patient up the hill with lines equipment.”

A police spokesman confirmed the driver was removed from the truck by emergency services.

“The driver has a shoulder injury.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.