Police have found the vehicle and driver related to a hit-and-run in Castlecliff that left a 6-year-old boy in critical condition.

About 7.45pm on Saturday, a group of young children were walking home from playing at a park when the boy was struck by a vehicle while crossing Cornfoot St near the intersection with Rangiora St.

Hato Hone St John said the child was assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the car did not stop after the incident, and police asked anyone who saw the vehicle travelling in the area at the time to get in contact.

Police want to thank the public for the information they provided, and said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

There was still interest in CCTV footage from anyone in the area of the vehicle involved, which was described as a small, light-blue hatchback.

Residents who have information or footage that could assist police in their investigation should phone 105 and quoting file number 231112/8264.