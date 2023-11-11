Police are asking for information from the public after a hit-and-run in Castlecliff.

Whanganui police are seeking help from members of the public after a 6-year-old was left in critical condition following a hit-and-run in Castlecliff.

Police said at around 7.45pm on Saturday, a group of young children were walking home from playing at a park.

One of them, a 6-year-old boy, was then struck by a vehicle while crossing Cornfoot St near the intersection with Rangiora St.

The driver of the car did not stop following the incident.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified and responded with one ambulance to the scene.

The child was assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the vehicle involved was described as a small light blue hatchback and asked anyone travelling in the area at the time, including the surrounding streets of Cornfoot, Manuka and Polson St, to contact police if they saw the vehicle.

Residents were also asked to check any CCTV cameras they have and pass on the footage to police.

Police understood the driver of the vehicle was likely shocked and distressed by the incident, but they were urged to do the right thing and come forward.

Members of the public with information on the incident can contact police by calling 105 and quoting reference number 231112/8246.

