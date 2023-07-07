Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Douglas DC-3 plane famous as Mangaweka tea room up for sale

Mike Tweed
By
2 mins to read
The plane - minus its wings - currently sits on top of containers in Shannon. Photo / Darryl Butler

The plane - minus its wings - currently sits on top of containers in Shannon. Photo / Darryl Butler

The owner of the Douglas DC-3 plane that stood at Mangaweka for more than 35 years has been swamped with interest since putting it on the market.

Brendon “Mintie” Cottle moved the plane to Shannon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle