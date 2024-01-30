Wellington Anniversary weekend was a busy one for the dog triallists who follow the show ring trials, with the Levin show on Saturday and Ohingaiti sports on Monday, not to mention the annual fundraiser working dog sale the Parapara/Makirikiri Sheep Dog Trail club puts on jammed in between the two shows on Sunday.
The Levin show was a royal show this year and the sheepdog trial section is now in the hands of farm manager Jason Barber and his shepherd Tom Whiteman who both work at Lakeview Farms, where the male lambs for the event came from.
Jason and Tom did a great job working the well-grown store crypt orchid lambs for the trial.
Lakeview supplied the sheep for many years during the time Lindsay and Wendy Schmidt were managing that property so it was good to see them back again.
Major sponsors were Hunting & Fishing Ōtaki. The Whiteman family donated $500 worth of spot prizes.
There were 68 dogs competing at the trial, many travelling down from the Wanganui Centre, Hawke’s Bay, and Wairarapa, and some trialists coming back from competing down south at the NZ Tux finals also caught the event.
Vaughan Marfell from the Wairarapa judged the event.
Ohingaiti Sports attracted about 48 dogs and it was a very pleasant day out for many. Rangitīkei Mix (Debbie Clare) was the major sponsor and Jimmy Agate judged the trial as a new judge. The lambs supplied by Henderson farms were quite lively and freshly shorn.
Young Ruby Bailey from Turakina for the first time running a dog put up a great display and got to the pen and won the maiden /man/maidendog.
Ian Burling and Blue, after placing at Levin, stepped up and won the Ohingaiti Sports Trial, back-to-back wins for Burling who took out the event last year with Jay.
Wayne Falkner, Josh Brennan and Wade Clare kept things ticking over in the liberating pens, and new secretary Di Birch proved a good replacement for longtime retired secretary Elaine Bismark.
Results from Levin
Open: 1 Jim Wilson Wally 97.5; 2 Peter Williams Guide 96.5; 3 Guy Peacock Chief 95.5; 4 A Clements Fern 93.75; 5 Peter Williams Neve 93.5; 6 Ian Burling Blue 93.
Open/maiden: 1 A Clements Fern 93.75; 2 Ian Burling Blue 93; 3 Don White Nap 90.
Local Maiden: R McCormack Jess.
Results from Ohingaiti Sports Day
Open: 1 Ian Burling Blue 93; 2 Dave Schofield Haig 93; 3 Josh Brennan Tadpole 89.
Intermediate: 1 Dave Schofield Haig 93, 2 J Brennan Tadpole 92; 3 J Brennan Thorn 89.
Open/maiden: Josh Brennan Tadpole 92.
Maiden man/maiden dog: Ruby Bailey Sass 69.