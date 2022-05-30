Camera Club members take photos for Domestic Heritage project. Photo / Maartje Morton

Documenting the domiciles

What will the photographers from the Whanganui Camera Club do to get a good photo! Here is John Smart, president, on top of a power transmission box in Caffray Ave to get a shot of a house for the project the club is involved in with the Whanganui Heritage Trust.

Club members have been out and about taking images of Whanganui houses as part of the Domestic Heritage homes project that will be showcased at the club's annual exhibition in October before being archived at the Alexander Library for future generations to see what our houses were like in 2022.

Suburbs covered so far are Whanganui East, Otamatea, Springvale and parts of the CBD. Flyers to tell the owners what the project is about have been left in postboxes, with contact details for people who want to know more