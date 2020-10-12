Do your bit to save our iconic kiwi this month

Save our national bird. Photo / Getty Images

October is Save Kiwi Month - an annual celebration of all things kiwi led by Kiwis for kiwi.

Kiwis for kiwi, in partnership with the Department of Conservation (DoC), aims to bring together all New Zealanders to save our national bird and is a national charity that supports community-led and Māori-led kiwi conservation projects.

Their vision is to take kiwi from endangered to everywhere because no one can imagine New Zealand without kiwi.

Our country's most famous bird is still declining by 2 per cent a year and without management around 20 kiwi are lost each week – 1040 per year.

DoC Whanganui biodiversity supervisor Josh Adam says Whanganui National Park has the largest population of Western North Island Brown Kiwi in New Zealand.

"We are currently undertaking some really interesting monitoring work using kiwi sound recordings to determine if the population is stable, increasing or decreasing.

"Predator control has been undertaken in the park for more than 10 years and we want to see how this is affecting kiwi numbers."

Dogs are the number one threat to kiwi as kiwi have a strong scent and are therefore easy for dogs to track down. Any dog big or small could kill a kiwi, and small dogs are able to fit into burrows, doing significant damage.

DoC community ranger Katy Newton says planning is underway for an avian aversion training course in the Whanganui/Ruapehu areas to help address this risk.

"If you are thinking about taking a dog hunting it is really important that you do this training – it's free.

"There are many other ways you can help kiwi - from ensuring your dog is 'avian aversion trained' to volunteering with an organisation protecting kiwi or, if you can, by making a donation.

"We all want to raise funds and community awareness to help safeguard kiwi populations and ensure these taonga are here for generations to come," Katy says.

Practical ways to protect kiwi

• If you find a sick, injured or dead kiwi call your local DoC office, or our 24 hour emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

• Minimise the threat of attacks on kiwi by getting your dog avian aversion trained and not dumping unwanted pets.

• Watch out for any sign of kiwi when you are in kiwi habitat. Report anything you see to Quest for Kiwi. https://www.kiwisforkiwi.org/news-and-media/join-the-quest-for-kiwi/

• Fence kiwi habitat on your property, trap predators and put escape ramps in cattle stops.

For more information about Kiwis for kiwi visit www.kiwisforkiwi.org.

For more information about Avian Aversion Training contact Katy Newton knewton@doc.govt.nz or 027 384 3724.