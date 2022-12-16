If granted consent, the bombing platform is planned to be finished by next summer. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new dive bomb platform may be an addition to Whanganui’s wharf next year.

Te Pūwaha port development project director Hayden Turoa said it would be near the Wharf St boat ramp facing the port basin.

“Which, if consent is granted, we expect to build in time for summer next year [2023/24].”

He said the plans were currently going through the consent process.

“So a little bit of patience and restraint is required just for now while work carries on towards making the port into an amazing space that has been designed by the community, for the community.”

Turoa said he had no doubt the news would be enthusiastically received and community engagement would be under way soon.

Te Pūwaha project manager Phil Wardale said swimming at the Whanganui port site in Castlecliff was dangerous.

“The port construction site has warning signs in place and is fenced off for good reason,” Wardale said.

“Some deconstruction work has been completed but there’s still derelict infrastructure onsite which is extremely hazardous for anyone who enters the area.”

He said the water depth around the structures was currently very shallow, also making swimming and divebombing dangerous.

“The two areas where the water is deeper are dangerous as well, as one is used by commercial vessels and the other is the ramp where trailer boats are launched and retrieved.”

Port Employment Precinct educator and business activator Seletar Taputoro said this summer people should instead swim at Castlecliff Beach between the flags when the beach is patrolled by lifeguards.

“You only have to walk a bit further to get to the beach, and it’s worth doing to stay safe,” Taputoro said.