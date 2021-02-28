Dianne Halliday to give organ recital at Christ Church

Organist Dianne Halliday presents a recital this Sunday at Christ Church. Photo / CCN

Dianne Halliday was born in Pennsylvania. After a musical school life she studied at the famous Eastman School of music specialising in organ and flute.

In her professional career she has concentrated on the organ. She moved to Wellington in 1983 and over the last 23 years has been director of music at St Peters on Willis, recitalist, organ builder and tuner for the South Island Organ Company.

'Retiring' in 2020, she and her husband now live in Hamilton.

Her programme at Christ Church spans music from the 18th to the 20th centuries. The last three pieces, by Carter, Wesley and Durufle, reflect bells and bell ringing.

By contrast the recital begins with Variations and Fugue on God Save the King, a national anthem tune shared by Bavaria, Lichtenstein and the British Empire. Reger wrote these variations for the 80th birthday celebrations of the Regent of Bavaria in March 1901. However publication was accelerated and a wider market envisaged when Queen Victoria died in January of that year.

The Details

What: Organ recital by Dianne Halliday

When: Sunday, March 7, 2.30pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Tickets: Entry, programme and refreshments, cost $25, $20 for organ friends, and free to those under 19 years. Door sales only.