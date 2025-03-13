Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Desert Road closure ends, boosting productivity and supply chain resilience

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read

State Highway 1 Desert Road restoration and resealing work was completed this week. Photo / NZTA

The lengthy Desert Road closure forced 800 trucks a day to traverse the 40-minute detour, racking up a daily cost of about $100,000.

Transporting New Zealand provided the insight as it celebrated the reopening of the iconic stretch of New Zealand road after a two-month closure.

State Highway 1 between Tūrangi and Waiōuru reopens at 1pm today.

The portion of highway was closed in mid-January to allow NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to rebuild and repair 28 lane kilometres of road – 12 more than planned – and completely rebuild the deck of the Mangatoetoenui Bridge.

A detour was in place via SH41, SH47, SH4 and SH49, with most trucks reportedly using SH4.

Transporting New Zealand reported some freight operators would not have been able to pass on the extra costs caused by the detour.

The reopening meant the demand on labour would ease because of the reduced travel time, the association said.

“As well as improved productivity, the reopening is good news for supply chain resilience.”

NZTA maintenance and operations regional manager Roger Brady said invasive construction methods could be used because the road was closed.

The methods would not have been possible under stop/go traffic management, he said.

“It means SH1 is being brought up to a higher standard quickly, and New Zealanders can get back on a quality road surface sooner.”

Transporting New Zealand chief executive Dom Kalasih said the association had supported a temporary road closure to allow work to be completed faster.

Before the works, NZTA said the stretch of the road was one of worst in Waikato, and among the most challenging to fix.

The road works were part of the country’s “largest and most ambitious” maintenance project, the Tīrau to Waiōuru maintenance programme.

Ruapehu businesses along the detour route experienced a boost. Traffic was diverted to small towns like Ohakune, National Park, Taumarunui and Raetihi.

Before the closure on January 13, weekday traffic on SH4 averaged 2647 vehicles, according to NZTA.

During the first week of the detour, this jumped to 7149 vehicles and increased further to 7730 in the second week.

Less than two weeks into the closure Helen Brown from Utopia Cafe in Ohakune said the closure had been “freaking amazing” for business.

Traffic management and speed restrictions will be in place in some parts for the first three to four days after the reopening.

Further work to finish the road surfacing will happen later in the year, and mostly be carried out at night.

