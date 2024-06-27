”We look forward to a spectacular event filled with dazzling performances, heartfelt moments and the collective spirit of generosity.”

The Gibsons are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mitre 10 opening in Whanganui.

Hospice Whanganui chief executive Davene Vroon said the Gibsons’ ongoing support of Hospice was deeply appreciated.

“We are absolutely delighted to collaborate once again with Hayden and Sarah and to bring this unique event to Whanganui,” she said.

“We are humbled by the incredible generosity of the Mitre 10 team and their unwavering commitment to our community and the Hospice service. This is gearing up to be an amazing event for our community.”

Hospice fundraising and communications manager Renae Kilmister and event manager Alison Hollard are co-ordinating the contest with support from Glastonbury Dance Studio.

“It’s so much fun to be a part of an exciting new event for Whanganui,” Kilmister said.

“We are working on bringing an entertaining and glamourous night out.”

Hollard said some keen participants were already lined up to take part and a few more were needed.

“There might be some amazing talents just waiting to be discovered,” she said.

The 20 couples will battle it out on stage for the top spot at the gala event in March.

Those interested in competing or offering sponsorship can find information at hospicewhanganui.org.nz.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.