Whanganui Chronicle

Cyclone Gabrielle: State Highway 4 Parapara in central North Island remains closed

Whanganui Chronicle
Waka Kotahi says it can't give a timeframe for when the Parapara will reopen. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 4 Parapara between Whanganui and Raetihi remains closed following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency system manager of maintenance and operations Rob Service said contractors were working to reopen the road as quickly as possible.

It has been closed since Wednesday due to slips and fallen trees caused by the cyclone.

Service said the road would require geotechnical assessments before it is cleared to reopen and there was currently no timeframe.

“The safety of all road users and contractors is our number one priority.

“We understand any road closures will be frustrating for motorists.”

A diversion is available via SH1 and SH49.

