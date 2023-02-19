Horizons Regional Council is continuing to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Bevan Conley

Many people are facing clean-ups and repairs following Cyclone Gabrielle, according to Horizons Regional Council.

“We know the immediate adrenalin that kicks in during an event will be starting to fade and want to remind our communities to reach out to the available support,” Horizons group recovery manager Dr Jon Roygard said

He said district and city councils, iwi, primary sector, and community groups were providing support to affected communities.

“Horizons will continue supporting district and city councils, recovery agencies and iwi during the weekend and in coming weeks.

“Our council, and others in the region, are also providing personnel to assist with efforts in Hawke’s Bay.”

Beyond coordinating and supporting regional recovery, Roygard said Horizons will continue flood asset inspections and environmental data infrastructure repairs.

“Fortunately the majority of our systems are intact, but we have a large area to cover and water levels are still high in places.”

Water levels can be expected to keep going down over the start of the week, with good weather expected through the Manawatu-Whanganui region.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the sunny weather experienced in the region over the weekend can be expected to continue into the start of next week.

A ridge of high pressure residing over the North Island means the region can expect warm temperatures and westerly winds for Monday and Tuesday.

“You might get a few showers in ... on those westerlies but overall it’s still shaping up to be a pretty good start to the week,” Little said,

However, as the week goes on a southerly front will move over the country, arriving over the North Island by Thursday.

Little said this will bring south and southeasterly winds, a period of rain and cooler temperatures.

“Aside from a bit of rain, that temperature change is going to be quite noticeable,” he said.

Temperatures can be expected to drop from the mid-20s to around the 20C mark at the end of the week.

While more rain was expected by Thursday, Little said it wouldn’t be too heavy in the region and instead would be just enough to water the garden with.

Meanwhile, Roygard said landowners who have river damage on their properties can register it with the council at RMEnquiries@horizons.govt.nz