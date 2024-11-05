Liyanage then undid Mark Fraser and Joel Clark when they were playing themselves in and the ninth wicket fell at 190.

Young all-rounder and man of the match Oscar Mabin partnered with last man Connor O’Leary to put on a 62-run partnership. Mabin (60 from 71) hit three boundaries and two sixes before Horowhenua-Kāpiti skipper Zack Benton finally ended his knock in the over after Whanganui reached a defendable 252.

Mabin (3-42) and O’Leary (3-55) immediately looked to put on the pressure with the ball, Mabin removing opening batsman Nicholas Donnelly’s stumps in the first over.

The experienced Bailey Te Tomo (28) looked to steady the ship, and danger man Liyanage (81 from 113) batted with the rest of his team, striking eight boundaries and a six.

Bowler-only Charlie Meredith (2-54) was introduced and Te Tomo and next man Jesse Parker put edges into the waiting gloves of Chris Sharrock in consecutive overs.

From 60-4, momentum swung again as Kyle Tonks (35) joined Liyanage and the pair attacked the bowling, before O’Leary returned to the crease and claimed Tonks and Ajay Kumar in the space of three balls for 110-6.

Due to competition rules about under-19 players not bowling for long spells, Whanganui needed some overs from their spinners even though the wicket did not suit them, and veteran seamer Harding claimed Brayden Meikle’s stumps at 122-7.

Andrews (29) dug in and supported Liyanage until Mabin had him caught behind.

Benton survived 26 deliveries before O’Leary had his stumps at 185-9, but with last man Caleb O’Connell seeing off two overs, Liyanage rapidly scored another 26 runs to keep hope alive.

O’Leary kept his cool and trapped him in front to deny Liyanage his century.

Coach Warren Marr loved the fight shown by his side to overcome setbacks and lift repeatedly when it seemed Horowhenua-Kāpiti might get on top.

“Considering we were knocked over for 60 last year, it was very satisfying.”

Several times Horowhenua-Kāpiti built mini partnerships around the in-form Liyanage, but each time one of the young Whanganui seamers returned to break it up.

Skipper Greg Smith praised Mabin and Connor O’Leary for their second-day efforts.

“[Mabin]’s got fantastic character, can’t wait to see how he goes this year.

“For Connor, it’s great to see that in his 50th game, he is constantly looking to fight for the team.”

Scoreboard

Furlong Cup

Whanganui 1st Innings

N Harding ct C O’Connell b M Hart 65

B Smith ct B Meikle b P Liyanage 59

T Dempster ct A Kumar b C Andrews 6

H O’Leary b C Andrews 6

G Smith ct A Kumar b C Andrews 0

C Hobbs b C Andrews 0

M Fraser ct A Kumar b P Liyanage 11

J Clark lbw P Liyanage 11

C Sharrock ct & b K Tonks 9

O Mabin ct K Tonks b Z Benton 60

C O’Leary not out 12

Extras: 13

Total: 252 (92.1 overs)

Bowling: Z Benton 26.1 overs, 4 maidens, 73 runs, 1 wicket; C Andrews 29-8-64-4; M Hart 13-4-28-1; C O’Connell 6-2-26-0; P Liyanage 14-4-32-3; K Tonks 4-0-19-1.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti 1st Innings

D Browne ct N Harding b O Mabin 13

N Donnelly b O Mabin 0

B Te Tomo ct C Sharrock b C Meredith 28

P Liyanage lbw H O’Leary 81

J Parker ct C Sharrock b C Meredith 7

K Tonks ct H O’Leary b C O’Leary 35

A Kumar ct C Sharrock b C O’Leary 0

B Meikle b N Harding 2

C Andrews ct C Sharrock b O Mabin 29

Z Benton b C O’Leary 6

C O’Connell not out 0

Extras: 10

Total: 211 (51.4 overs)

Bowling: O Mabin 12-2-42-3; C O’Leary 18-2-55-3; C Meredith 11-1-54-2; H O’Leary 4.4-0-29-1; N Harding 4-0-16-1; J Clark 2-0-12-0.

Result: Match drawn, Whanganui win 1st Innings points.