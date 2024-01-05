Wicket Warriors (blue) and Whanganui Renegades do battle during the 2022 Premier 2 competition. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Cricket Whanganui’s season resumes with the final round-robin of the Premier 2 Twenty20 competition.

There are still places to play for as squads jockey for pole positions to claim their first title of the summer.

The Twenty20 round-robin concludes on Saturday.

Resuming after the break for the Christmas and New Year weekends, six teams will play their remaining matches to reach their full quota of nine games, with two of them pulling double duty.

One of them, Whanganui High School, will want to keep Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI off their tail in the race to secure fourth place on the table, although they have two chances to secure their A Grade semifinal position as they will also meet the third-placed Hunterville Hackers.

Key to that will be having a full lineup available, not easy for a school side during the holidays.

Safe on top of the table and in great form are the unbeaten Whanganui Renegades, who play both the Kaitoke Knight Riders and Property Brokers United P2s.

Sitting eighth and ninth on the table respectively, both United and Kaitoke have this last throw of the dice against Renegades to secure a victory and claim eighth spot in order to play in the B Grade semifinals.

Renegades have played double-duty Saturdays twice this season and won both games on each occasion.

Matches will be played at 12pm and 3pm respectively.

Both the semifinals and the finals for the A and B Grade titles will be held next weekend.

Draw for January 6

Premier 2 Twenty20

Whanganui Renegades T20 vs Kaitoke Knight Riders

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI vs Whanganui High School T20

Whanganui High School T20 vs Hunterville Hackers

Property Brokers United P2 vs Whanganui Renegades T20

Bye: Wicket Warriors Whanganui, Wanganui Old Boys-Tech, Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 2nd XI, Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI.











