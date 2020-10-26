Create, rather than react

It's no surprise that I'm working in the field I do. How could I go through such a massive transformation of years of not wanting to be here, to being so very excited and eager to see where my life takes me next! The contrast from where I've been to where I am now is too huge to simply dismiss as chance. Chance had nothing to do with it, but conscious choices which included reprogramming did.

Twelve years on and now being in a position where others trust me to support them move towards what they want whilst letting go of what they don't, is what I offer to those who are ready. A readiness for change no matter how big or small is key.

Sometimes this can take some time as people flip back and forth between what 'is', or what's familiar and known, and what they 'desire' and what is essentially unknown territory.

There are loads of counsellors and therapists (and some free) who can support those people who feel stuck, and measurement of success will be in the obvious results.

No results or no change? Then something different needs to happen. I don't consider myself a counsellor or a therapist but rather a quantum coach who, I hope, can support people bridge the gap with what often feels like the 'divided self'.

This means that we won't be talking about past hurts, as basic neuroscience has revealed how destructive this can be. The only good that comes of using the past as a 'touch point' is that it provides contrast to what we really want.

Constant reliving of the past in our mind can get in the way of creating the desired future if not self managed well.

My mahi is all about creating rather than reacting, and how to shine a light on designing a new story, based on one's inner desires and aspirations. Together we come up with a plan and process of what the mechanics of a new habit might look like.

Learning to drive is a great metaphor here and also acknowledging that not everybody wants to learn to drive, some people just like the idea of it. The step from the intention of driving to actually doing it requires an action, otherwise that pretty little number parked in the drive way isn't going anywhere fast. The action part is going to feel uncomfortable and unfamiliar if you've never driven before, but hopefully the goal will always exceed the discomfort.