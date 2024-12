Emergency services attended a crash between a car and train in Halcombe on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and train in Halcombe, Manawatū, on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said the crash happened at the intersection of Mt Biggs Rd and Halcombe Rd about 1.20am.

“The driver of the car actually drove off.

“But he walked back to the train ... and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

A police spokeswoman said the car driver was located by police a short distance away.