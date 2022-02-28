(From left) Dhinisti Patea-Matiaha, Dame Tariana and Aroha Beckham hold buckets of cleaning products ready for donation at Pākaitore Day. Photo / Laurel Stowell

The presence of Omicron in the community made for a low-key Pākaitore Day in Whanganui.

It was a different kind of day and focused on health, but was still a day of Whanganuitanga, Ken Mair said. He was one of the organisers, with Te Whānau o Pākaitore.

About 20 people were present at dawn for karakia by the river, and Taupō Quay was blocked off between Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens and the Whanganui River.

Some schools attended and were expected to stay in their bubbles. A shelter held the photographs of kaumātua who have passed on and kai was being prepared in a marquee.

Health services were set up along Taupō Quay.

Te Ranga Tupua, the iwi collective, was there for the day offering vaccinations, boosters and information. Staff had given four boosters by 11am.

Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority had a stall, giving out 10-day immunity booster packs containing vitamins, zinc, hand sanitiser and kawakawa balm. Youth from Te Oranganui's Shot Cuz initiative were there with a survey of Covid-related needs for youth.

They were hearing that rangatahi were having to adapt to the constant changes of Covid, which made it hard for them to complete their educational assignments, project lead Hepi Ferris said.

"A lot of youth got vaccinated for sport, and because of the new protection frameworks they haven't been able to engage in the sport and so they're looking for something to fill that void."

Some got vaccinated to protect their whānau, and others took "two shots for summer".

"Festivals and concerts have been postponed, if not cancelled. I don't think we got the summer that was promised and anticipated."

Alongside them were people from the Inspire Maaaki Whanganui initiative, testing saliva for the virus.

The pupils of kura visiting the February 28 celebrations were expected to stay in their bubbles. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Attendee Mariana Waitai said the organisers were conscious of the need to avoid big crowds, but being outdoors at Pākaitore made a gathering possible.

"It's never been about the numbers. It's just enjoying being together on the land."