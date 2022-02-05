One case of Covid-19 in Whanganui has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The case is included in today's figures released by the ministry.

The Whanganui District Health Board said in a statement the positive case is a known contact of a previously reported case in another region.

"The case was isolating when they tested positive and, at this stage, local public health staff have assessed there are no exposure events associated with this case."

If locations of interest are identified in the future they will be listed at www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

People with any symptoms of Covid-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, are advised to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Tests are available at the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) on the Whanganui Hospital campus, 100 Heads Rd.

Tests may also be available at some GPs and pharmacies for people with Covid-19 symptoms.

Whanganui rohe Covid-19 testing clinic information is updated daily and available online at www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/whanganui-covid-19-community-testing-centres/

You can also call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 anytime.

For the Whanganui rohe vaccination clinic list that is updated daily, go to www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/whanganui/

You can also contact your GP and local pharmacy to see if they are providing Covid-19 vaccinations.