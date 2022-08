38 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Whanganui region since the pandemic began. Photo / File

Whanganui has recorded its lowest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since February.

The Ministry of Health reported 28 new community cases in the region on Sunday.

Another death with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region was reported by the ministry.

Ten people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, 3387 new community cases were reported.

Throughout the country, 536 people were in hospital with Covid-19.

Of those in hospital, 13 were in ICU.