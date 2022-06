The Ministry of Health reported 54 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region today. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 54 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, the Ministry of Health reported today.

Two people are in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.

Nationally, the ministry reported 5554 new community cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, 368 people are in hospital with Covid-19.

The ministry also reported the deaths of 11 people with Covid-19.