29 May, 2022 01:45 AM Quick Read

There were 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, according to the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 37 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region announced today.

That follows 74 cases announced by the Ministry of Health for the region yesterday .

Nationwide the ministry reported 4841 new community cases and 383 hospitalisations.

Nine of those in hospital with Covid-19 are receiving intensive care, the ministry reported.

The ministry also reported nine people died nationwide with Covid-19.