There are two people in Whanganui hospital with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 69 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

They were among the 6636 new community cases reported nationally by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

The number of active cases in the region is now 643 and 11,676 recovered cases.

There two people with Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital with one being treated for Covid-19.

There are 37 new confirmed cases in South Taranaki which now has 307 active cases.