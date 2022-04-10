The Ministry of Health reported 152 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 152 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui DHB district.

Of that figure released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, 108 were in Whanganui, 10 in Ruapehu and 34 in Rangitīkei.

There were 10 cases in Whanganui Hospital of which four cases are being treated for Covid-19.

There are now 1395 active cases in the Whanganui region.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns or questions. You can find clinic Details for vaccination, locations for RAT test distribution and testing – including clinic details for Waka Hauora (health bus), which is doing RAT test distribution in our rohe, at the following sites online: www.wdhb.org.nz and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/