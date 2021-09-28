Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB nears 50 per cent fully vaccinated mark

A total of 25,415 people in the Whanganui DHB region are fully vaccinated - equivalent to exactly 46 per cent of the eligible population. Photo / NZME

As the wider Whanganui region nears the 50 per cent fully vaccinated mark, the DHB is continuing to encourage unvaccinated residents to book their jab.

According to the DHB, exactly 46 per cent of people in the Whanganui DHB region have been fully vaccinated.

An additional 26.3 per cent have received one dose, meaning the percentage of Whanganui's population that has received at least one dose is now more than 70 per cent.

While the DHB says the rollout is going well, concerns have been raised about the continuing spread of misinformation in the community.

According to a DHB spokesperson, it's fundamental people seek information about the vaccine from reliable sources.

"It is vitally important that every eligible person gets vaccinated, and we urge them to seek out factual information from reliable sources.

"Vaccination is the way to protect themselves, their whānau and the community from Covid-19 and to see an end to lockdowns."

The DHB is urging anyone who is yet to be vaccinated to visit one of the multiple vaccination clinics being held across the region this week.

Those include a number of iwi-operated clinics, as well as some workplaces with vaccination happening on site.

Vaccination appointments can be booked by visiting BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

A total of 278 doses were delivered in the Whanganui DHB catchment on Monday, while 40,706 were administered nationwide.

Vaccination clinics

Wednesday September 29

• Marton Memorial Hall (run by Te Oranganui)

• Te Pae Tata community hub, Ruapehu Rd, Ohakune (12pm to 7pm, run by Ngati Rangi)

Thursday September 30

• Te Pae Tata community hub, Ruapehu Rd, Ohakune (9am to 3pm, run by Ngati Rangi)

• Eastown Timber

• Marton Meatworks

• Whanganui Homeless Hub, Anzac Parade, by the river

Friday October 1

• Inspire gym carpark, Wilson St (11am to 2pm including sausage sizzle)

• Affco Imlay

Saturday October 2

• Fordell Community Hall (10am – 12pm)

• Mangamahu Community Hall (1.30pm to 3.30pm)

• Drive Through - Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tupoho, 18 Cross St, Castlecliff (10am to 2pm)