Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Central City Pharmacy to be a vaccination centre

Cameron (left), Sophie, Phoebe, Jan and Stacey are ready to start administering the Pfizer vaccine. Photo / Paul Brooks

Staff at Central City Pharmacy in Victoria Ave are set to begin administering vaccination injections from next Tuesday, September 21.

Proprietors Stacey Simpson and Cameron McNaught say they will, initially, be running clinics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. This may increase to more days per week if there is enough demand and the other days are booking up.

Management have been able to reserve a couple of car parks in Victoria Ave in front of the pharmacy for ease of access for people coming in for their Covid vaccination.

Central City Pharmacy already administers the flu vaccine so it was only natural that customers would ask if they were able to give them the Pfizer jab for Covid-19.

Pharmacists are among the most trusted people in the community, so many regulars would want their injection from people they have contact with and have confidence in.

"There's still a little bit to do," says Cameron. "There are a lot of different steps along the way."

He says it's a complicated process to get set up to become a Covid vaccination site, with a lot of work, planning and collaboration involved. He says everyone has been incredibly supportive, from the Whanganui DHB to Mainstreet, the council, patients and the community.

"We are all very excited to help with the vaccination rollout in Whanganui. We are proud to be able to do our bit for the team of five million and protect our community!"

Vaccinations will be administered by Stacey and Cameron with occasional assistance from other part-time vaccinators.

You can now book your Covid-19 vaccination on BookMyVaccine.nz

https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/. Alternatively, book in at the pharmacy or call them on 06 345 7345.

If you are unsure about whether you should get the vaccine or not, pharmacy staff welcome your call or go in to Central City Pharmacy for a chat.