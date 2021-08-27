Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Business taking 'massive hit', some whānau running short of kai

Te Ranga Tupua - a collective of Ngā Rauru, Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, Mōkai Pātea and Whanganui river iwi - has mobilised to help support whānau through the latest outbreak. Photo / Bevan Conley

Te Ranga Tupua - a collective of Ngā Rauru, Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, Mōkai Pātea and Whanganui river iwi - has mobilised to help support whānau through the latest outbreak. Photo / Bevan Conley

An iwi leader says businesses are taking "a massive hit" in lockdown and some whānau are running short of kai.

Te Ranga Tupua iwi collective spokesman Pahia Turia says the government's resurgence payments and wage subsidy are helping local businesses, but the effects of the level 4 lockdown are still being felt in the community.

"It's a massive hit for businesses, because although you can pay your staff a reduced rate you've still got all of the other expenses and outgoings such as your lease and your power and all of the other things that just don't stop as a result of your business stopping.

"People will certainly be feeling the pinch of this, that's for sure. When businesses feel the effect then staff feel the effect and that's when it has a direct impact upon our whānau."

Te Ranga Tupua is a collective of Ngā Rauru, Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, Mōkai Pātea and Whanganui river iwi, mobilised to help support whānau through the latest outbreak.

Turia, who is chair of Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, says the collective's Iwi Response Hub is receiving calls from whānau who don't have enough food at the end of the week.

"A number of our whānau are home every day. Obviously they are consuming a lot more kai than they normally would. As a result of that, people are coming up short each week."

Te Ranga Tupua has a helpline with operators on hand Monday-Friday from 8am to 10pm to help callers get the support they need for their situation, linking them up with services that provide mental health support, kai and health services. The helpline number is 0800 52 54 56.