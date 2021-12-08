Covid-19 case discovered in Ruapehu District

A Covid-19 case has been discovered in the Ruapehu town of Taumarunui. Photo / NZME

A case of Covid-19 has been discovered in the Ruapehu town of Taumarunui - the first case of the virus in the district in more than 20 months.

The case was confirmed by Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was only a matter of time before Covid-19 reached Ruapehu with the virus having been in neighbouring regions for a while and a lot of preparation has gone into getting ready," Cameron said.

"People should have every confidence that local health providers and iwi are well prepared to support the health and community response as needed including caring for people with Covid-19 at home," he said.

Ruapehu currently has the fourth-lowest rate of vaccination of the country's 65 local authorities, with 69.7 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

A testing site has been stood up in the town at Miriama Club, operating from 9am to 3.30pm tomorrow.

The Waikato DHB is urging anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to present for a test.

"Confirmation of Taumarunui's first case highlights the importance of being disciplined about using the Covid-19 tracer app or keeping a note of your movements, along with mask-wearing, regular hand washing and social distancing."

The case follows the discovery of a case in Whanganui on Saturday - also the region's first in more than 20 months.