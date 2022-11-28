Volunteers in medieval costume at the St John book sale in aid of the Eye Hospital in Jerusalem. Photo / Paul Brooks

The book sale at St John HQ in Tawa St was one with a difference.

Yes, there were the usual thousands of books sorted into categories and arranged for easy viewing and quick sale - but the volunteers staffing the sale were in costume.

It was their ‘Ladies and Knights’-themed book sale, with all books at half-price. 50 per cent of the sale proceeds went to St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem, and the other half will be staying in Whanganui to help cover the costs of the health shuttle.

At the sales desk to greet this Midweek reporter were June Swann and Rose Coleman, both in medieval costume.

“I’m the wench,” says June.

“And I’m the lady,” says Rose.

The theme is a nod to the history of St John, which can trace its heritage to the crusades and the Knights Hospitallers. Costumes were kindly supplied by Amdram Theatre.

“It’s also fun,” says June. “It’s amazing, the people who have commented.”

Peter Eaton was in the book area, wearing something medieval and looking like a crusader. It could have been the cross of St John on his tunic that gave it away. Also working that day was Owen Jones, but he was dressed as a Templar knight. He says they had swords the previous day. I missed that.

Cindy Bardell, also in full costume, organised the book sale.

The next St John book sale is in January.