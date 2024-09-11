Whetu Moataane, chairperson for Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi, the Ngāti Rangi post-settlement governance entity, said the community had worked together to try to find a way to keep the mills open.

“A community hui was held with a spectacular local turnout; we have hosted political leadership from National, Labour, Māori and Green Parties; our mayors have met directly with the Prime Minister; we have met with the unions; we have brain-stormed, we have written to all the key ministers; we have been determined to never give up.

“We are all bitterly disappointed that the opportunity to support regional development in Ruapehu has been overlooked and, most of all, that the wellbeing of our whānau will be so adversely impacted by the announcement.”

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said his council was “incredibly disappointed”, with many district residents employed at the mills.

He was also disappointed and concerned about a “lack of support” from the Government.

“These closures are the result of a systemic energy problem felt by industry providers across our country. If Government do not prioritise supporting businesses that sustain our local economy, our communities will continue to suffer,” Watson said.

“The impact of the closures will be felt throughout our district, particularly in our northern communities.”

The mills employed a significant number of workers from Taihape and some Rangitīkei companies also provided services for the mill.

“Moving forward, the well-being of our community is an absolute priority for myself and council,” Watson said.

“I will continue to work alongside Mayor [Weston] Kirton in Ruapehu to ensure all those impacted are receiving the support they need.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP for Te Tai Hauāuru Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said she was devastated for the Ruapehu community.

“My heart goes out to all the workers, their whānau and the wider Ruapehu community affected by the closure,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“WPI is Ruapehu District’s largest permanent employer, and this closure leaves 230 whānau without jobs during a cost-of-living crisis.

“This community has faced the withdrawal of plans to build 44 houses, disruptions to the ski field, uncertainty around the Chateau [Tongariro], and now this closure. Rural New Zealand has been really let down.”

Ngarewa-Packer said after discussions with the iwi, constituents and Ruapehu Mayor, she wrote to the Prime Minister, Minister for Energy, Associate Minister for Energy, Minister for Regional Development and the coalition party leaders, requesting urgent intervention but had not received a reply.

“WPI’s contribution to this nation’s GDP is significant. Our community deserves more, and pressure must continue on the Government, whom I urge to work towards an enduring regional solution that supports the economic wellbeing of the affected whānau.”

Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne said she was “gutted to hear of the closure”.

“They’re our region’s largest employers and cornerstones of our local economy and community. For many years Winstone Pulp has contributed to the fabric of our wonderful Ruapehu communities by providing jobs, services and community support,” Redmayne said.

“Since the first announcement was made by Winstone Pulp three weeks ago I have met with and heard from many workers, community leaders and families affected. I understand how painful and personal this situation is for everyone involved. This is a loss that will be felt deeply by many for a long time to come.”