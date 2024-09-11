Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Community leaders support workers with ‘bleak future’ as central North Island mill closures confirmed

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
More than 230 people are employed at the Karioi pulp mill and Tangiwai sawmill.

More than 230 people are employed at the Karioi pulp mill and Tangiwai sawmill.

Community leaders fear the closure of the Winstone Pulp International mills in the central North Island will have a devastating impact across Ruapehu and the wider region.

WPI announced on Tuesday it would close the Karioi Pulpmill and Tangiwai Sawmill due to unsustainable power prices.

Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust pou ārahi/chief executive Helen Leahy said the future looked bleak for the affected whānau and there would be a ripple effect across many sectors.

“Closure of the mill will have a widespread and devastating impact across our communities. While many of the workers are based in Ohakune (45%); there will also be a significant effect felt in Raetihi (25% of workers); Otaihape (15%) and Waiouru (7%); not to overlook consequences also in Whanganui, Tūrangi and Taumaranui.

“Ngāti Rangi will continue to offer support to whānau and realise that, at times like this, it is our wider community that will provide the strength that is required. We urge ‘helping agencies’ to consider local solutions; to place faith in iwi; in whānau; and in our wider community as, together, we navigate uncertainty”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whetu Moataane, chairperson for Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi, the Ngāti Rangi post-settlement governance entity, said the community had worked together to try to find a way to keep the mills open.

“A community hui was held with a spectacular local turnout; we have hosted political leadership from National, Labour, Māori and Green Parties; our mayors have met directly with the Prime Minister; we have met with the unions; we have brain-stormed, we have written to all the key ministers; we have been determined to never give up.

“We are all bitterly disappointed that the opportunity to support regional development in Ruapehu has been overlooked and, most of all, that the wellbeing of our whānau will be so adversely impacted by the announcement.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said his council was “incredibly disappointed”, with many district residents employed at the mills.

He was also disappointed and concerned about a “lack of support” from the Government.

“These closures are the result of a systemic energy problem felt by industry providers across our country. If Government do not prioritise supporting businesses that sustain our local economy, our communities will continue to suffer,” Watson said.

“The impact of the closures will be felt throughout our district, particularly in our northern communities.”

The mills employed a significant number of workers from Taihape and some Rangitīkei companies also provided services for the mill.

“Moving forward, the well-being of our community is an absolute priority for myself and council,” Watson said.

“I will continue to work alongside Mayor [Weston] Kirton in Ruapehu to ensure all those impacted are receiving the support they need.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP for Te Tai Hauāuru Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said she was devastated for the Ruapehu community.

“My heart goes out to all the workers, their whānau and the wider Ruapehu community affected by the closure,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“WPI is Ruapehu District’s largest permanent employer, and this closure leaves 230 whānau without jobs during a cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This community has faced the withdrawal of plans to build 44 houses, disruptions to the ski field, uncertainty around the Chateau [Tongariro], and now this closure. Rural New Zealand has been really let down.”

Ngarewa-Packer said after discussions with the iwi, constituents and Ruapehu Mayor, she wrote to the Prime Minister, Minister for Energy, Associate Minister for Energy, Minister for Regional Development and the coalition party leaders, requesting urgent intervention but had not received a reply.

“WPI’s contribution to this nation’s GDP is significant. Our community deserves more, and pressure must continue on the Government, whom I urge to work towards an enduring regional solution that supports the economic wellbeing of the affected whānau.”

Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne said she was “gutted to hear of the closure”.

“They’re our region’s largest employers and cornerstones of our local economy and community. For many years Winstone Pulp has contributed to the fabric of our wonderful Ruapehu communities by providing jobs, services and community support,” Redmayne said.

“Since the first announcement was made by Winstone Pulp three weeks ago I have met with and heard from many workers, community leaders and families affected. I understand how painful and personal this situation is for everyone involved. This is a loss that will be felt deeply by many for a long time to come.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle