Community Kōrero gives people the chance to speak with their elected members. Photo / Bevan Conley

A series of sessions where people can talk directly to Whanganui district councillors and the mayor will launch this month.

Whanganui District Mayor Andrew Tripe said the sessions, called Community Kōrero, were a chance for people to engage with the people they had elected.

“Community Kōrero are two-way sessions where our community can talk to myself and councillors about a variety of community issues,” Tripe said.

“From rates to the impact of local government reform and more. It’s also an opportunity for people to suggest ideas about development and community wellbeing for Whanganui.”

The sessions were informal but Tripe said the information gathered from the community may be used to inform consultation processes like the annual or long-term plan, or the leading edge strategy.

Leading edge sets the vision and direction for the council, with the goal of a thriving district with opportunities for all.

“I’ve said I want to take council to the people and get a feel for what people think and the kinds of ideas they have. This is a two-way street — we can’t do everything which might be suggested at these kōrero, or at least not immediately — but we can listen and provide updates on big projects and begin to tackle some of the challenges local councils are facing, with community input.”

The first sessions are in February and March at the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, February 22, 5.15pm: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tupoho, 18 Cross St, Castlecliff.

Tuesday, February 28, 5.30pm: Hakeke St Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St, Whanganui East.

Wednesday, March 1, 12.30pm: Majestic Square, 98 Victoria Ave.

Wednesday, March 1, 5.15pm: Cullinane College,15 Peat St, Aramoho.

Tuesday, March 7, 5.15pm: St John’s Hill School, 71 Parkes Ave, St John’s Hill.

More sessions are likely to be held throughout the year.