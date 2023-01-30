Cherie Selby (left) and Mel Shaw of Community Education. Photo taken in The Boring Gallery across the street from their office. Photo / Peter Shepherd

Cherie Selby (left) and Mel Shaw of Community Education. Photo taken in The Boring Gallery across the street from their office. Photo / Peter Shepherd





Community Education Whanganui is run from a small office near the Edith Gallery in a space provided by Whanganui Ucol. With an entrance from Taupo Quay, it is ably run by manager Mel Shaw and administrator Cherie Selby.

“We’re a good team,” says Mel.

Community Education Whanganui’s term 1 is about to start with a range of learning on offer.

But it’s more than just learning, says Mel. With a raft of wellbeing subjects on offer, it’s about looking after yourself too.

Six sessions of Yoga for Beginners is a good start. You’ll learn ways to move your body and how to breathe for maximum effect.

There are three Saturday sessions of Natural Remedies — pick one or more — and learn how to identify plants and herbs, try the benefits of kawakawa, and a whole lot more.

If movement is what you are after, then join the ever-energetic Kaylee Morrison for eight sessions of dancing for fitness and fun, or have a go at her open adult dance class and try Reggaeton, Jazz and Hip-Hop, all choreographed to urban beats that will make you want to move!

Maybe slow yourself right down with a two-hour session of yoga on a Sunday afternoon.

Mel says everybody has their reasons for attending Community Education classes, and saving money is one of those.

You could do that by learning to sew in eight three-hour Monday evening sessions. Even if you’ve never sewed before this course will put you on the road to making your own clothes or being able to keep your clobber in good order.

Steve Rhodes can teach you woodwork so you can make your own bookshelves, coffee tables or whatever. And Margi Keys can teach you how to identify edible plants that are considered weeds in Whanganui so you can save money and improve your health. You will forage, make a delicious weed salad, drink fresh herbal tea from china cups. Margi’s course will make you more self-reliant and build your connection with nature.

The arts and crafts faculty is huge and one of the most respected New Zealand printmakers around is on hand to help you learn to make woodcuts. Marty Vreede has helped beginners and established artists find new ways to approach art.

There are painting and drawing courses and traditional crafts like macrame, crochet and pottery, all tutored by experienced, qualified people who know their craft and how to teach.

Always popular are the various music classes with talented musician Tracy Wilson, for example, or maybe you’d like to have a go at French or te reo Māori.

There’s more, of course, and full term 1 information is on line, or you can pick up a hard copy from Community Education at 24 Taupo Quay.

On top of all that, attending Community Education classes is a way to get out, meet people and maybe jazz up your social life, if you want to.

“We’ve got all this amazing stuff, but we could do more,” says Mel.

She says they are always looking for tutors to attract more people with new subjects or old favourites. Languages are always a drawcard — like Italian, for example. Anyone?

If you tutor a subject, or want to enrol, the number to call is (06) 345 4717.