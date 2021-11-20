Comment: How to handle those Christmas functions

As pressure piles on in the lead up to Christmas, you need to do what's best for you. Photo / 123RF

As pressure piles on in the lead up to Christmas, you need to do what's best for you. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

It seems like we've only just put away the tree from last year, yet Christmas is lurking around the corner again; creeping up on us faster than we want to admit.

It is a stressful time of year, let's be honest.

I'd been employing a standard "ostrich approach" this year – head in the sand, don't look at a calendar and it won't get here as quickly. So was taken aback (perhaps a teensy bit dismayed) to receive my first Christmas function invite in the mail this week.

We're all been doing it - thinking about how this year has been a bit of a shocker.

New Year's resolutions? Forgot about those by February!

So the idea of socialising for work Christmas parties or family barbecues can leave some of us feeling a bit stressed, anxious and overwhelmed.

If this sounds familiar, the first thing I will ask is, "What are you saying 'yes' to?".

And if you find yourself over-committing, step back and allow yourself to say "no".

Time is precious, it's okay to treat it that way.

Steph Brunt is a certified Health and Life Coach in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

If you do find you're committed to a work party or family barbecue though, then there are a few things you can be thinking about doing to make yourself feel better about attending these functions.

1. Worrying about what to wear? The most important thing is feeling good about yourself. Even if you haven't quite hit your 2021 goals (blame Covid, might as well!), wear clothes that make you feel good. If that means getting something new to wear, do it! Think of it as an early Christmas present to yourself. Plus, you're just doing your civic duty helping the economy…

2. If, like me, you're conscious about what you're eating, it's a great idea to have a really good meal or nutritious light snack beforehand. When we're hungry, there's a tendency to make poor choices and ultimately end up feeling worse for it. This way you can relax and enjoy yourself without fear of demolishing the entire dessert table!

3. Ladies - let's talk brows. This whole mask business means our eyebrows are right there on display. So why not take the pressure off and book yourself in to get them tidied up by a professional, you're bound to feel better for it!

4. Moving in some way always makes you feel better - it's amazing what endorphins will do for your mood! If you can find even just 10 minutes to head out the door for a walk before the party, you'll come back feeling much better about socialising and having fun.

Most of all - in the lead up to Christmas you need to do what's best for you.

Everyone has a lot on their plate; everyone is feeling the pressure.

So, think about the little things you can do to make yourself feel better and show up with a smile under your mask and a twinkle in your eye. And with smoking brows to match, you'll be that ray of sunshine that everyone will love to see.

• Steph Brunt is a certified Health and Life Coach in Whanganui. Steph works with adults who struggle with thoughts of not being good enough. She helps them believe in their abilities so they can thrive and perform in every way. Find Steph on Facebook, Instagram or go to her website, www.stephaniebrunthealthcoaching.com.