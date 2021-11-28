Comment: Going through change of all kinds

Kathy Cunningham



Opinion:



What is it about 'change' that makes people so afraid? Fear of change can actually stop people from taking action like staying in a job or a relationship that is less than optimal.

Some people fear change because the outcomes are unknown. Trying something new becomes a risk. Change means possible fear of failure, fear of success or fear of criticism. The fear of change also comes from the feeling that we will lose control. It feels easier to stay with what we know.

What are we actually in control of anyway? And what happens if we reframe the situation and make change a really good thing that we strive for every day?

The definition of the word 'change' on dictionary.com states to "make (someone or something different); alter or modify". The synonyms for change include to transform, adapt, rebuild, remake, restyle.

We fear change because we cannot anticipate the outcome. But we change things all the time: our clothes, how we get from A to B (we change lanes in a car or on a bike, we change trains or buses on longer journeys), we change our homes, hair and sometimes names. We change schools, jobs and friends.

Sir Richard Branson said when in business you make a mistake, "you change it." I believe this also is true in life.

Have you seen how beautiful Drews Avenue is and noticed how it has transformed that area? A similar project was set to occur on the bottom block but was torpedoed by a small and vocal group of retailers. Do you believe the reason the trial of place-making on the bottom block did not occur was because some were afraid of change and were not able to anticipate the outcome? What if it worked? What if the visitors and residents of Whanganui were so enamoured with the artwork, extra places to sit and enjoy a coffee or a meal, and the greenery that surrounds the space that they shared their positive experiences on social media and told the world about what a special and magical and forward-thinking place Whanganui is? What would happen then?

What if Whanganui District Council took the bold move to roof the velodrome and pedestrianise Maria Lane from Cooks Gardens to Pukenamu Queens Park? Everyone from schoolchildren to aged care facilities could safely stroll along to enjoy a completely new experience that made the CBD more attractive.

We did not anticipate a global pandemic and I think we are managing the situation well or at least better than expected. We do not know when Covid will be in our community and that may change the way we live. I believe our vaccination rates should be higher. The number of Covid-related deaths are currently low and most are aware of the rules around wearing a mask, scanning in, keeping one metre apart and washing hands as our new normal; now think about how we have already changed our behaviour.

We do not know what the new year will hold, yet we still persist. We have no idea who will be our mayor in the next election and we should care very much about this. Who will lead us effectively through these changes? How will our new mayor make us feel safe during these crazy, uncertain and interesting times?

Change is good and I believe we should embrace change. Sometimes change is scary, and when we acknowledge this and take action to move forward, we will feel better and succeed. Greek philosopher Heraclitus aptly stated, "the only thing that is constant is change." So go on – try something new or different today. The change will do you good.